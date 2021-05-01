Barbara Ann (Vogel) Wittenauer, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann (Vogel) Wittenauer, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed from this life at 4:42 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, while under hospice care and surrounded by family. She was 85.

Barbara was born March 30, 1936, in Jacksonville, Florida, a daughter to Robert Carl Vogel, Sr. and Mary Josephine (Pfeiffer) Vogel.

She graduated in 1954 from Bishop Kenny High School, Jacksonville, and furthered her education, becoming a registered nurse in 1957. This was accomplished through the St. Vincent School of Nursing Program of the St. Vincent Hospital, Jacksonville.

Proudly she fulfilled her career at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland, Ohio. In addition, she worked for the Windsor Nursing Home #5.

Her memberships included the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hubbard; Ohio Nurses Association and Friends of the Hubbard Public Library Book Club.

In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed reading and traveling. However, spending time with her grandchildren warmed her heart the most.

Surviving are her daughters, Theresa Harnichar (Michael) of Newton Falls, Ohio, Andrea Swogger (Pastor Jeff) of Vienna, Ohio and Karen Silber (Martin) of Germantown, Maryland; her son, James Wittenauer (Erika) of Salem, Ohio; her grandchildren, Randy (Joanna), Joshua (Angela), Dana (Neo), Ian (Glenniece), Kelsey, Amanda and Faith (Joseph); six great-grandchildren and her extended family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert C. Vogel, Jr. and Louis Vogel.

Her family is so grateful to the staff at Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful and loving care they gave to Barbara during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515 or to Friends of the Hubbard Public Library, 436 W Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

A memorial gathering will be held for Barbara on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Wisdom Center, 1665 Shannon Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Her celebration continues on Monday, May 3, 2021 with a memorial service at 2:00 pm., also in the church.

