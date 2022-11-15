BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Gething of Brookfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, following a brief illness. She was 101.

Barbara was born at home in Brookfield on May 3, 1921, a daughter to Mato “Matthew” and Teressa “Theresa” Lillian (Sok) Garish.

She graduated in 1939 from Brookfield High School.

A short time later on January 22, 1943, married the man of her dreams, Edward Boyd Gething. Together they started a family and born to this union were two children, Carol Ann and Bruce Edward.

Barbara was a proud homemaker for her family. She excelled in making a wide variety of baked desserts with “a pinch of this and a pinch of that”, nut roll, sour cream sugar cookies, peach pie and her special braided sweet bread were some of her best recipes. Barbara loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She was constantly “working” and keeping busy which she attributed to her longevity. Most of all, she loved being Mom, Grammy, Aunt Barb and friend to many.

Her memberships included the Brookfield United Methodist Church, Ladies Golf League at Yankee Run Golf Course and Card Club, however, she was very gracious to make available some of her property for the Brookfield Township Community Park on Stewart-Sharon Road. During the summer months, she could hear the children playing baseball while sitting on her porch.

Most of all, she loved being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Ann Perrone and her husband, Michael “Chuck”, of Boynton Beach, Florida; son, Bruce Edward Gething and his wife, Angela Marie, of Brookfield; grandchildren, Brian (Chianne) Gething, Joseph Piddington (Tracey Shropshire), Krista (Scott) Baker and Katie (Matt) Barca; great-grandchildren, Emily and Katie Baker, Mara and Stella Barca and Siena Gething and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, who passed April 11, 1985; brothers, Tom and Steve Garish; sister, Fran Weldon and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Gething.

In accordance to her wishes, a private service will be held for her family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 22, Brookfield, OH 44403 (or) St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135). Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.