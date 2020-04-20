Avonell L. (McKee) Kent, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Avonell L. Kent, of Masury, Ohio, passed into eternal life during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, following a period of declining health. She was 99.

Avonell was born in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, on June 12, 1920, a daughter to Arthur and Chloe (McCall) McKee.

She was a 1938 graduate of Union High School, Rimersburg.

She was member of the former Masury United Methodist Church. In addition, she was a volunteer for the Sharon Salvation Army Senior Center.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed polka dancing in her earlier years, gardening, taking walks, playing cards, painting, biking and reading. However, spending time with her grandkids is what she loved the most.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Janice Kent, of Garrettsville, Ohio; her grandchildren, James W. Kent and his wife Althea, of Garrettsville and Jacqueline Hennessy and her husband, James, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; her great-grandchildren, Lauren and Connor Hennessy and Sarah and Joshua Kent; her niece who was more like a sister, Betty Craig, of Rimersburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Kent, whom she married February 11, 1939, he passed April 10, 1965; daughter, Lois Anderson; son, James Kent; sisters, Doris Dunkle and Velma Clouse; brothers, John and George McKee; niece, Shirley Patterson.

Due to the current world pandemic, a public memorial service will be observed at a later date. A private family service will be held at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

