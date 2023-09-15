VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arizona Eyster, of Vienna, Ohio, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, while a patient at Concord Care Center of Hartford, Ohio. She was 88.

Arizona was born November 11, 1934, in Pike County, Kentucky, a daughter to Ballard and Lula (Hite) Collins.

She had worked for over 15 years in the cafeteria at Mathews Schools, Vienna. In addition, she was a proud homemaker for her family.

She was a member of the Vienna United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and participated in the Woman’s Society, “Sister’s in Christ”. Arizona was dedicated to her church, as well as to her family.

Survivors include her children, Lynn Sheridan (Ryan) of Vienna, Debbie Johnson (Doug) of Brookfield, Ohio and Bob Eyster (Tracy Young) of Deerfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Leslie Konerth (Matt), Courtney Fabian (Roy) and Matthew Johnson (Amanda); three-and-a-half great-grandchildren, Ryan Konerth, Rowynn Konerth and Royal Fabian, plus one on the way; sister, Jeanne McCurdy of Denver, Colorado and her extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eyster, Jr., whom she married February 27, 1953 and he died March 31, 2014 and siblings, Connie Stallsmith, Charles Collins, Yvonne Bevins and Glema Burke.

A time of gathering in Arizona’s honor will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in her church, Vienna United Methodist Church, 4265 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Her celebration continues with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m., also in the church.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Vienna Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the church (or) the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

