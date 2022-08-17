MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr. of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home from natural causes. He was 65.

Anthony was born March 26, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Anthony “Andy” A. & Theresa R. (Stiftinger) Bakmaz, Sr.

He attended grade school at Notre Dame and graduated from Hickory High School in 1975.

Tony may be best remembered as a painter, auto body & frame technician, in several area shops including the former Courtney-Harvey Ford Mercury Dealership, Canfield, Ohio, Advanced Auto Body, Sharon and Duncan’s Collision, Boardman, Ohio.

He was an amateur Ham Radio Operator, call letters, K8EEI, and in his spare time, he enjoyed reading, tinkering with cars, boating, skiing, and fishing. He was passionate about music and playing his guitar. However and most notably, he was a life-long, die-hard Green Bay Packer Fan.

He is survived by: his sisters, Theresa “Tess” M. (Ray) Poprocky, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Linda M. Bakmaz, of Sharon; his nephews, Ben (Nichole) and Zach; his great-niece, Millie; his cousin and close friend, Jeff Stiftinger, as well as his extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and brother-in-law, Tim Abbott.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made payable to the Friends of the Brookfield Library, 7032 Grove Street, Brookfield, Ohio 44403 (or) St. Bartholomew Food Pantry, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

Coordination of this tribute for Tony was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

