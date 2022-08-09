SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Annette “Nette” M. Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, experienced the most beautiful sunset on Friday, August 5, 2022, while a patient in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 62.

Annette’s sunrise was March 11, 1960, in Sharon, as she was born to Ralph Lee Smith, Sr. & Irma Jean (Moore) Smith.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1978.

She had worked as a nurse’s aide for various nursing homes while she lived in Chicago, Illinois.

“Nette” always cared for other people over herself. She had a pure heart and positive disposition… “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God,” – the Beatitudes.

In her spare time, she loved playing Bingo, as well as the slot machines anywhere she could. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Her survivors include: her son, Dwayne M. (April) Smith, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Jasmaine, Jennifer, Oriana, Amber, Joseph, Alysse, Aliyah, Elijah, Elias, & Elayjah; her great-grandson, Jaxson; her siblings, Alyce Payne, of Chicago, Ralph (Donna) Smith, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Calvin (Paula) Smith, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Andrew Smith, of Farrell; and her many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; grandmother, Ruby Moore; brother, Lewis “Peter Boy” Burns; sister, Linda Douglas; and nephew, Alexander Smith.

In accordance with her wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the family c/o of the funeral home.

Coordination of this tribute for Miss Annette was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

