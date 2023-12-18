SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela “BeBe” Lynn Green-McIntyre, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from natural causes. She was 54.

Miss Angela was born March 29, 1969, in Sharon, a daughter to Albert J. and Sarah Y. (Kitt) Green.

She graduated in 1987 from Farrell High School.

She was raised in Valley Baptist Church and currently a member of the Greater Pentecostal House of Prayer, both in Farrell.

Angie had worked as a cashier at the Country Fair Convenience Store, Sharon. In addition, she was a certified nursing assistant.

In her spare time, she loved cooking, baking, dancing, listening to gospel music, writing poetry, playing Bingo and cards. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and caring woman who always took care of her family and others.

Her survivors include: sons, Jasper McIntyre, Jr. of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania and Bryant McIntyre of Sharon; grandchildren, Zaire McIntyre and K’Nissa Lynn Pierce-McIntyre; siblings, Ann, Rebecca, David, Amy and Andrew Green, Teresa Kirkland, Eartha, Sandra and Alberta Kitt, Deidra Porter, Streeter “Beanie”, Vernon, Carrie and Gerri Scott, Rev. Letitia Scott-Banks, Peggy Styles and Paula Hampton; her Godchild, Sheria Crumby-Ford and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her parents; natural father, Edward “Streeter” Scott; siblings, Albert, Jr., John Henry, Edward, Larry and Maryann Green and Elmore “Sneaky Pete” Scott and longtime companion, Gregory Hancock.

A Memorial Home Going Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Greater Pentecostal House of Prayer, 725 Fruit Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

BeBe’s family will welcome and receive friends and family at her sister’s home, 400 Baldwin Avenue, Sharon.

Memorial Contribution can be made to the family c/o the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

