SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela “Angie” Faye Norris of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, following an extended illness. She was 64.

Angela was born September 29, 1959, in Sharon, a daughter to Solomon Ivey and Mildred (Norris) Wright.

She attended Farrell High School.

She was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania, where she served on the Usher Board, as well as on the Nurse’s Guild.

Angie had worked at the Orange Village Care Center, Masury, Ohio, until she became disabled.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and playing Bingo. She loved cooking and was known for her sweet potato pie and cracklin’ corn bread.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Betty Robinson, Doreen (Eddie) Savage, both of Farrell, Thelma Norris of Sharon, Kathy (James) Johnson of Farrell and Brenda Ivey of Sharon; Russell Vaughn II, whom she lovingly reared as her son; grandchildren, Russell Vaughn III and Kazmiray Vaughn; Goddaughter, Freda L. Norris and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her longtime partner, Jonathan Ganzy.

A Memorial Home Going Service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley, 858 Wallis Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Angie’s family will welcome and receive friends and family at her sister’s home, 101 Wallis Avenue, Farrell.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

