SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew “Drew” Paul McCullough, Sr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania, unexpectedly found peace on Sunday, March 20, 2022, when he passed away at home. He was 35.

Andrew was born on October 12, 1986, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son to Robert Louis Faye and Rosalyn Marie (McCullough) Ripley.

He was very gifted with his mind and with his hands. An all-around handyman, Drew was an entrepreneur with endless possibilities. He could do anything and everything!

He attended the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley, Sharon.

In his spare time, Drew enjoyed lifting weights, however, taking care of his children was his greatest priority.

He is survived by his children, Andrew McCullough, Jr., Ae’Naih McCullough, Rae Shannell McCullough, Mae’ Oretta Ham-McCullough, Ji’Vier McCullough, Tre’ Marr McCullough, Zhi’ mere Boyd-McCullough, Pauline Rose McCullough, Niajia Smith, Nevaeh Hodges and Tavaiah Boyd; his father, Robert; his mother, Rosalyn; his stepfathers, Thomas Ripley, Sr. and Davidt A. Brown, Sr.; his siblings, Theodore McKnight, Robert McCullough, Choniece Arrington (Nicholas), Doniece McCullough-Hardman (Renita), Doreese McCullough, Shereese McCullough, Davidt Brown, Jr., Thomas Ripley, Jr. and Thoniece Ripley; his stepsiblings, Lashawn Tucker, Michael Tucker and ten additional stepsiblings; a host of aunts, uncles and extended family, as well as his countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his sons, My’Zhirik McCullough and Ky’ Yrik McCullough; his son’s mother, Indera Keyona Coulverson; his stepdaughter, Ni’ Miya Crawford; his grandparents, Pauline and Melvin McKnight and Annie Faye and Arthur King, Sr. and his great-niece, Faith Heaven Seay.

A time of gathering in honor of Drew will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Church, located at 858 Wallis Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

A home going service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., also in the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to his family c/o the funeral home.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

