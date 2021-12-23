YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Rexine Novicky, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

She was the youngest daughter of Joseph John Novicky and Virginia Elizabeth “Betty” Katschka, born on August 27, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Her birth name was “Rexcine Julie Novicky,” but in her youth she was referred to by her baptismal name, “Alice.” She officially changed her name in 1968 to “Alice Rexine Novicky.” She went by “Alice” for many years but decided that later in life she wanted to be called by the name that her father originally chose for her, “Rexine.”

She attended grade school at St. Christine School in Youngstown, then attended Canfield Local Schools, graduating from Canfield High School in 1969.

Rexine received her cosmetology license in 1970. She worked at the Point Fruit Market in Youngstown and at Fazio’s in Warren, Ohio. She briefly worked at Gorant’s Candies in Boardman, Ohio and at Tamco Distributors in Austintown, Ohio, for eight years.

Rexine enrolled at the Northeast Ohio College of Massotherapy in 1996, to pursue a new career path. She became a licensed massotherapist in 1997 and practiced in Austintown, until she joined the team at Professional Touch in Salem, Ohio, in 2009. Rexine officially retired from her profession in March of 2020.

Rexine enjoyed gardening and working in her flowerbeds in her backyard, a place which was a little sanctuary for her. She also loved cooking and baking family recipes, especially the “Novicky Kolachi” and homemade strawberry jam, which she shared with family and friends. Rexine, also an artist, enjoyed painting and repurposing items. She loved reading and frequented the library for books to read and movies to watch. She especially loved the holidays, Christmas in particular. Each year she would recycle old Christmas cards, creating new ones, and sending them to family and friends, each card was unique. She loved to share childhood holiday memories and discuss family genealogy with her niece, Christine.

Being very spiritual, she studied her Bible, and prayed for her friends and family daily. Rexine is now at peace with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; her favorite scripture being Isaiah 54:5.

She leaves her sisters, Virginia Yatsco of New Middletown, Ohio, Helen (John) Chupa of Canfield, Ohio and Mary Ann (Thomas) Schira of Winter Haven, Florida and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Norma Novicky, of Hubbard, Ohio and Barbara Novicky, of Austintown; step-siblings, Donna Holter, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Andrew Olshavsky, of Titusville, Florida and Rita Staul, of Yorktown, Virginia. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Ruthie, who has found a new home with one of Rexine’s nieces.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers, Joseph and Richard Novicky; half-sister, Della Burnat; sister-in-law, Darla Novicky; brother-in-law, Fred Yatsco; nephew, Richard “Ricky” Novicky and her second mother, Philomena Novicky.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, in Youngstown, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with interment next to her mother.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her memory to a local animal shelter.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alice Rexine Novicky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.