HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Doris E. Kirila, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019, while a resident at Countryside at the Elmwood Assisted Living. She was 97.

Doris was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, on July 28, 1922, only daughter to John P. and Ollie (King) Hunt.