SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron Michael Prezgay, 35, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Masury, Ohio, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

He was born on November 15, 1987, to Steven Prezgay and Michelle Phelps.

Aaron graduated from Brookfield High School in 2006, where he excelled in athletics. He also attended New Castle School of Trades and was employed as an electrician at Commercial Metal Forming in Youngstown, Ohio.

Aaron was known for having a caring heart. He had a contagious smile and would light up any room. Aaron enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time with his family and snuggling up with his dogs. Aaron was also an avid music and a big “Raiders” sports fan.

Aaron is survived by his father, Steven of Masury; his mother, Michelle of Highland Heights, Ohio; his wife, Heather (Payne) Prezgay of Sharon; his daughter, Caraline Prezgay; sons, Noah Prezgay, Chase Payne and Christian Porterfield; his half-brother, Jared, as well as, multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Steve C. and Dolores Prezgay.

A Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date.

