Brian Robert Fisher, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Robert Fisher, age 60, passed unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Brian was born on March 4, 1960, the firstborn son of his parents, Robert and Doris Ann Bromley Fisher and the oldest grandchild of both John and Dorothy Patterson Bromley and Donald and Eleanor Fisher Williams.

Since birth, Brian was involved in church and faith has always been the foundation of his life.

Brian grew up involved in all aspects of the church’s ministries including weekly Sunday School classes, Vacation Bible School, youth groups, church softball and his beloved mission, Deep Valley Christian Service Camp in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. Over time, he assumed the roles of Sunday School Superintendent, camp Dean, Sunday School teacher, youth leader and church elder.

Brian was a 1978 graduate of Lakeview High School, where he competed in football and track. He went on to obtain a degree in drafting and design from Pittsburgh Technical Institute.

Since 1979, he has been employed by Werner Ladder Company. He began with the company as a designer draftsman and was currently working as a Manager of Advanced Manufacturing Technology and had traveled the world serving Werner’s global enterprises.

Brian met Patti Trimmer and they were wed on October 6, 1984 at Carpenters Corners Church of Christ by Mr. Richard L. Brown, minister and took up residence in Greenville, Pennsylvania, where Patti remains. They became the parents of a daughter, Danielle and three sons, Benjamin, Jonathan and Corey. Danielle married Brandon Stephenson and they have three sons, Noah, Drew and Coby. Jonathan married Rebekah (Jaussen) and they have one son, Soren.

Brian is also survived by his parents; his siblings, Randall Fisher, Brenda Fisher and Darla Andrew and her husband, James Eric. He is survived, as well, by several nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who are as close as family.

Brian loved playing various sports and games, especially with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed attending games with friends and family and had served as a PIAA Football official for 26 years. He loved traveling the world, experiencing various cultures and making new friends everywhere he went. He was well-respected and loved by everyone he met and he will be greatly missed by people throughout the world.

Brian and Patti are known and loved by so very many. Brian’s love for Christ shown through in the kindness and encouragement he passed on to all he met and served. Even as we are confident of his reward, we are deeply and forever changed by his sudden passing. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

In remembrance, flowers are welcome, but, in lieu of them, donations to Emmanuel Christian Church, One Church Pittsburgh, or Deep Valley Christian Service Camp would honor Brian’s legacy beautifully for his heart was in them all.

Calling hours will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville-Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the church, Rev. Tim Clark, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services.