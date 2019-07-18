Brian Robert Eisenhuth, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Robert Eisenhuth, 23, of New Castle, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in New Castle.

He was born February 29, 1996, in Sharon a son of Judith Lynn (White) DeMatteo and Daniel Brian Eisenhuth, both of New Castle.

He is also survived by his brothers, Robert, Daniel and Russell; his maternal grandmother, Ellen Flory of New Castle; his loving girlfriend, Sierra Morella and many aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dale and Edith Eisenhuth of New Castle.

Brian attended Lawrence County Career Technical Center for carpentry, and graduated in 2014.

He loved to spend time with his brothers and his dog, Rocky.

He was trying to start up JusB Music Production in his spare time and he loved driving his Mustang.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel following visitation. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

On-line condolences can be sent to www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

