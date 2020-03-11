Brian Patrick Lowers, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Master Sergeant (Retired), Brian Patrick Lowers, 47, of Columbiana, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home.

Brian was born on January 24, 1973 in Salem, Ohio, to Randy Lowers and Kathryn Haldiman Linville.

He graduated with the Class of 1991 from Crestview High School.

Right after graduating high school, Brian joined the United States Air Force where he traveled the world while proudly serving 20 years of dedicated service. During his 20 years of faithful service, Brian (BP) served throughout the world with several deployments supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom and the War on Terrorism. He served as a Fuels Management Specialist (POL) for 11 years and ten months. Brian then continued his service as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for eight years and two months with many of those years as the Chief Controller. While honorably serving, Brian was awarded many decorations and medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal (4 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Force Achievement Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Meritorious Unit Award (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), National Defense Service Medal (1 Service Star), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (1 Service Star), NATO Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He also earned many other medals, achievement awards and certificates of excellence.

After retiring from the Air Force, Brian worked for the United States Postal Service for six years, before returning home to the Buckeye state to be near family.

Brian was an avid hunter and had an extreme love for the outdoors. You could find him in the woods on his family’s property enjoying the fresh air and sounds of nature. If he wasn’t there, you could find him sitting on the porch grilling dinner for himself and his beloved service dog, Deshka.

Those left to cherish his memory include, his parents; Randy (Terri) Lowers and Kathryn (Jack) Linville; daughter, Ashlee Tunnell (Gerred Boatwright); son, Tyler (Haley) Lowers; brother, Benjamin (Leslie Wagner) Lowers; three grandchildren, Jackson, Liam and Emberlee and a host of loving uncles, aunts, cousins, niece, nephew and friends. He is also survived by his four-legged best friend and companion, Deshka.

Brian is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred Haldiman, Lena and Bill Turner and paternal grandparents, Paul and Petey Lowers, Jeanne and Earl Sutherin.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with memorial services starting at 1:00 p.m. at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.

Burial will follow at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers, Ohio with military honors.