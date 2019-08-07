Brian Michael Carney, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The man, The myth, The Legend: Brian Michael Carney, age 51, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:55 a.m. in the comfort of his own house surrounded by his family and loved ones under the comforting care of hospice.

Surely those of you who knew Brian realize that although he had Down Syndrome, he had a more fulfilling life than most. For this reason, please do not waste too much of your time mourning his death, instead spend time celebrating his life by living yours kindly, graciously and in excess.

For the few of you who were not acquainted with Brian Carney, you have our sincere condolences. He definitely was as suave and handsome as a movie star, had as much talent as any renowned athlete or country music performer and was as compassionate and loving as any saint. If you don’t believe us, please ask anyone who knew him. Ladies loved him and men wanted to be like him. Certainly, all of his friends and family adored him.

Brian entered the world on January 25, 1968, to Rose Marie Theresa (Johntony) and James Thomas Carney. He was born with mental retardation and was expected to live only eight years with little to no quality of life. Thankfully, the doctors never assessed his heart! Exceeding all expectations, Brian became a talented athlete with a wide range of skills. He was a Special Olympian, who swam and bowled his way to many gold medals, a skilled Fairhaven basketball player and an avid golfer. He extended his sports career, supporting his sibling by not only becoming a Howland High School soccer ball boy but also a Walsh University and a Lakeview High School assistant soccer coach. Brian faced all events with the courage of a lion but the gentleness of a lamb, knowing that gaining a friend was much more valuable than gaining a win.

On most days Brian’s calendar was full but when he wasn’t socializing or competing, Brian enjoyed relaxing by fishing and attending concerts with his family, babysitting his nieces and nephews, riding his four-wheeler in his front yard, eating wings and ribs, watching sporting events, Rocky and the Dukes of Hazzard and listening to music so loudly that his father claimed the local bar would call and complain.

Brian attended Fairhaven School and later worked for 30 years at Fairhaven’s Tony Tomoski Workshop in Niles, where he enjoyed spending time with his many friends rather than working strenuously.

Numerous people will remember how Brian touched their lives. Hopefully, his stories of schmoozing, catching garters and flirting will be told for years to come. He is a shining example of how one ordinary person can have an extraordinary impact on the people around him.

Undoubtedly, Brian will be often thought of by his family: Renee (Jeff) Wollet, Kelly (Michael) Semple, Carrie (and Jeff) Schlatt, Tim (Jennifer) Carney and Ann (Dale) Gebhardt; as well as, his numerous nieces and nephews.

Service to celebrate Brian’s life will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 with a Mass of Christian to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Terrance Hazel V.F., Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield officiating.

Calling hours will take place from 8:30 – 10:50 a.m. prior to Mass in the gathering space at Blessed Sacrament Parish on Saturday, August 10.

In lieu of sending flowers, please tell a girl, “You look pretty today,” as Brian would.

