Brian L. Jeffers, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian L. Jeffers, 32, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Boardman.

Brian was born May 29, 1987 in East Liverpool, son of Tom Jeffers and Lynn Meek Graziosi.

He was a member of the East Palestine High School Class of 2005.

Brian worked as a roofer for Roof Rite in New Middletown and was previous owner of B&T Restoration.

He had a heart of gold, loved music but most especially being around his three children.

Brian is survived by his three children, Jaidyn, Brilan and Avery Jeffers; father, Tom (Carol Armstrong) Jeffers of East Palestine; mother and stepfather, Lynn and Robert Graziosi of East Palestine; sister, Stephanie (Beau) Ray of New Waterford; paternal grandmother, Joyce Jeffers of East Palestine; maternal grandmother, Klare Meek; niece and nephews, Makenna, Carter and Nolan; as well as, many aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Jeffers and maternal grandfather, John Meek.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.