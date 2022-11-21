YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital.

Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

He was a journeyman electrical engineer with Colfor Manufacturing.

Brian had an enormous zest for life and had an adventurous spirit. His love of travel took him to many of the Caribbean islands, Mexico, Greenland. He spent several months in Australia exploring and diving with sharks. He also dived the narrow underwater cenotes in Mexico. His hobbies were stock car racing, scuba diving, flying large model airplanes and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He had a beautiful voice and enjoying singing karaoke. He loved to fish the Gulf with lifelong friends, Alan O’Leary and Chris Beeman. Brian had a heart of gold, an effervescent personality and great sense of humor.

Brian battled pulmonary fibrosis for many years. In January 2019 he was blessed to receive a double lung transplant. We will be forever grateful to his organ donor and his family. His battle continued as his kidneys failed and remained on dialysis. He always maintained a positive attitude even through the most difficult days of his illness.

Brian leaves behind his loving wife, Helen Beal. He leaves his only child, Raquel (Brad) Scheetz and his three granddaughters, Samantha, Alice and Olivia. He leaves his sisters and brothers, Sandy (Jim) Welch, Jackie (Bob) Kendall, Diane Davidson, Sharon (Alan) Sipos, Gregg (Connie)Bair and Chris Bair; his stepchildren, Blake and Robert Jastrab, Ashley (Matthew) D’Eramo, Johnathan Beal and grandsons, Matteo and Roccom, as well as many nieces, a great-niece and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Melissa.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

It was Brian’s fervent wish that anyone who can, be an organ donor.