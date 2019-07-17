Brian Jay Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Brian Jay Jenkins will be held Friday, July 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church.

Mr. Jenkins passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence in Youngstown.

Mr. Jenkins was born April 30, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Melvin Goins and Joan Jenkins.

He was a 1992 graduate of South High School where he excelled in singing, football and basketball.

After graduation, Brian proudly served in the United States Army.



Known to the community as “Coach B”, Brian was mentor, motivator, leader, educator and changed the lives of hundreds of inner city kids.

Brian was recently hired to coach the Chaney Cowboys and South Junior High football teams.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lillian Bannarn Jenkins whom he married June 1, 2019; his children, Brian Jay Jenkins II, Brooklyn Jenkins and his stepson, Odell Anderson; his parents, Joan Jenkins-Johnson and Melvin (Fannie) Goins; his grandmother, Diane Jenkins-White; his stepbrother, Thomas Johnson; his uncles, William K. Johnson, Lonnie (Rheba) Jenkin, Charles Jenkins, Alvin (Debbie) Jenkins and David Goins; his aunts, Idella Bell, Vanessa (Fred) Clark, Veronica Thurston and Rebecca Jenkins and a host relatives and dear friends.



Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Jasmine Nicole Thore; his brother, Xavier Jenkins; his grandfather, Lonnie Jenkins; his grandparents, Davis and Estelle Goins and Wilella Scott-Longs.



Friends may call Thursday, July 11 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends Friday, July 12 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.



Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.



Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.