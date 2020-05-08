Brian Jay Burke, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Jay Burke, 59, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home in Warren, Ohio.



Brian was born on November 20, 1960 to George Richard and Dorothy Irene (Milford) Burke in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

He was a high school graduate and earned his bachelor of arts degree.

Brian worked in sales for Harbor Freight.



Brian is survived by his mother, Dorothy Irene Burke; brother, Richard (Sharon) Burke; sisters, Linda (Jack) Haylett, Cynthia Faber and Sherry Chill; three nieces, five nephews and several great- nieces.



He was preceded in death by father, George Richard Burke;, grandparents and brothers-in-law, George Chill and Michael Faber.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will have a private memorial service on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.



Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.