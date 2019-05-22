Brian J. Jones, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian J. Jones, 31, of Warren, entered eternal life after a strong and courageous struggle with addiction on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:10 p.m. in his home.

Brian was born on July 23, 1987 in Warren the son of Barbara Jones Wikoff and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School and was previously employed with Anderson Dubois in Lordstown.

Brian was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Warren where he recently was baptized into the church with his six month old son, Cashton, this past March.

He loved spending time with his two boys, his family and his friends. Brian enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved listening to music.

Fond memories of Brian will forever be remembered by his mother, Barb (Tom Austin) of Warren; his two sons, Brian James Jones, Jr. of Niles and Cashton John Arthur Lacy of Warren; his sister, Tara Jones of Warren; his nephew, Isaiah Jones of Warren; an aunt, Cheryl Jones of Southington; uncle, Raymond “Pat” (Lyla) Jones of West Valley, Utah and cousins, Ronnie (Nikki) Montgomery of Warren, Lori (Jason) Smith of Arizona and Charla (James) Weir of North Carolina. Brian also leaves the apple of his eye for the last five years, Anna Lacy of Warren; who were together through thick and thin.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Ann Marie Jones; an uncle, Robert H. Jones and a great-aunt, Venetian Sr. Mary Michael Chizmar A.S.C. of 74 years.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the Narthex of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Ann Marie Perkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Brian’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.