Brian Clyde Jack, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Clyde Jack, 55, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019 at his residence.

Brian was born in Warren, Ohio on January 31, 1964 the son of Robert C. Jack and Beverly Wright and has lived in this area all his life.



Brian was a 1982 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and the Gordon D. James Career Center.

He was a roll grinder for the past 25 years at the Thomas Steel Strip Company of Warren and prior to that at the Genie Company of Alliance. He valued hard work always supporting his loved ones.



Brian is survived by his mother, Beverly Jack-Witt of Warren; two daughters, Danielle Chine of Austintown and Melanie Jack of Providence, Rhode Island; two granddaughters, Lana and Lucy Chine of Austintown; sister, Sandra Boros of Warren and a special niece, Deseree Shaffer and her daughter, Tessa Rolfe, of Pickerington. He also leaves his former wife, whom he “always loved”, Merrily Jack of Niles.



Brian will be remembered as a lover of nature and a seeker of peace. He enjoyed going out on his boat, fishing, riding his unicycle and grilling a good cheeseburger. He lived a simple life with little use for material possessions often finding solace in his love of music. Brian was a old soul with deep empathy and was known for helping anybody in need. He will be greatly missed and may he rest in peace.



He was preceded in death by his father in 2014 and his grandparents.



A celebration of Brian’s life will take place from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 with a gathering of relatives and friends at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.



The family request that material contributions be made to the Warren Famiy Mission at https://warrenfamilymission.com/donate/.



