Brian C. Riley, Greenville, PA

December 17, 2019

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Charles Riley, USAF Master Sergeant, age 37, of Minot, North Dakota, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. 

He was born in Greenville, on June 26, 1982, a son of Steven D. Riley and Diane L. Junk.

After spending his childhood in the Pocono Mountains, he became a 2001 graduate of Greenville High School and served his country in the United States Air Force from 2001 – 2019. In addition to being a soldier, Brian was an avid outdoorsman, writer, traveler and golfer. He also made a habit out of cooking for all of those around him. 

Brian is survived by his father, Steven of Great Camanoe, British Virgin Islands; his mother Diane of Greenville; a sister, Stephanie Hannan and her husband, Jesse of Pittsburgh; two nephews, Hunter Hannan and Roosevelt Hannan; a brother-in-law, Matthew Hannan of Pittsburgh; an uncle, Scott Riley and his companion, Karen Clark of Franklin, Pennsylvania; paternal grandmother, Marie Riley of Greenville; three great-uncles, Lewis Meeker of Ohio, Richard Meeker of Greenville and John Riley of Ohio.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider honoring his memory with a donation and a few words to the Guardian Angels Service Dogs.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, with Rev. Brian Riddle, Chaplain of Thiel College, officiating.  

Full military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service.

