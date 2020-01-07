Brent R. Gordon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brent R. Gordon, 43, of Woodland Hills, California, died suddenly of an unexpected death, Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida.

He was born in New Castle, on August 1, 1976, the son of the late William R. Gordon and JoAnn (Slamon) Gangone of Wampum.

Brent was a Senior Research Assistant in the Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at UCLA. He was also a long time member of the KCRW Radio Station family.

Brent had a true love for the arts. While in high school he developed a passion for music and theater. He had an extraordinary love for movies. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends and touched all with his vibrant personality and infectious sense of humor. He truly had a special love for life and all the ones he shared it with.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Lenora Gordon of Woodland Hills, California and Gina R. Cozza of Dayton, Ohio; two nieces, Lisa Boros and Leah Cozza; a great-niece, Lina Boros; his uncle, Dr. Dennis Slamon; his aunt, Nora Lee Sallie and a number of cousins and many, many friends.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jay Gangone.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Michael Alley will officiate.

Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery.