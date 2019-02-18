My Valley Tributes

Brent Lee Klein Obituary

Johnston, Ohio - February 18, 2019

Feb 18, 2019

Updated: Feb 18, 2019 05:20 PM EST

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Brent Lee Klein, age 67, died at The Hospice House in Youngstown surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019.

He was born on April 27, 1951 in Warren, Ohio a son of Geraldine Betty (Rowland) and Kenneth Gordon Klein.

Brent was a 1969 graduate of Maplewood High School and served in the United States Army.

He was a millwright for the former Copperweld Steel of Warren.

Brent was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the former Carroll F. Clapp Lodge No. 655 of Warren.

He enjoyed aviation and was an ultralight pilot; as well as a Harley Davison enthusiast, riding whenever he could. 

Brent is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eva Augustine "Augie" (Taylor) whom he married on April 27, 1974 and died April 8, 2015; his son, Casey L. Klein; a brother, Ernest G. Klein, Sr. and his niece, Danyelle Marie Klein.

Survivors include his granddaughter, Caitlin Klein of Cortland, Ohio; grandson, Curtis Klein, serving overseas in the United States Army; his brother, Kenneth N. (Bonnie) Klein of Johnston, Ohio; two nephews, Ernie (Anissa) Klein, Jr. of Mecca, Ohio and Steven (Lindsay) Klein of Boardman, Ohio and daughter-in-law, Tresa Klein of Johnston, Ohio.

Burial will be in Johnston Cemetery.

No public services will be held.

Burial will be in Johnston Cemetery.

No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

