Brent Edward Ecklund, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brent Edward Ecklund 60, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home.

Brent was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on March 26, 1960 the son of William Richard and Beatrice Jane (Anderson) Ecklund and lived in the Fowler community most of his life.



He was a 1978 graduate of Ashtabula High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He recently retired as a press set-up operator for Kennametal, Inc. of Orwell where he was employed for 21 years.

Upon retirement, he purchased a motorhome to pursue his dream of traveling. He loved roller skating, golf, bowling and helping coach his sons sports teams as they grew. He was so proud of the basketball hoop he built in the driveway for Kyle and Jacob to practice. He also loved his dogs Patches and Tanner and cats Chloe, Christian, Hunter and Buddy. Brent also enjoyed feeding birds and watching them from his front porch. Lastly, he spent his weekends watching NASCAR. While his favorite driver was Ryan Blaney, he also cheered for Martin Truex, Jr. in the Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota. It gave him pride knowing both sons worked for the insurance company and he would excitedly text them race updates every weekend.



Brent is survived by two sons, Kyle Ecklund of Lima and Jacob Ecklund of Wadsworth, who he loved greatly; fiancée, Valerie Gombos whom he met in 2007; three brothers, Greg Ecklund, Keith Ecklund and Tim Ecklund and three sisters, Renee Copeland, Janet Greene and Brenda Copeland.



He joins his parents and a brother, Mark Ecklund in eternal peace.

A Celebration of his Life will be held in Ashtabula.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473 in Brent’s name.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit

holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

