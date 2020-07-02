Brenda Roberts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Roberts, 69, of 516 Commerce Avenue, N.W., Warren, departed this life Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., at the Hospice House, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born October 5, 1950, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Willie Thomas and Cordelia North Roberts, Sr.

She was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 20 years as an Assembler, before retiring in 2006. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Warren General Hospital.

She graduated in 1968 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 1971 from Cleveland Institute of Nursing.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed playing Solitaire, reading and watching movies.

She leaves to mourn one son, Andre Lamont Roberts of Warren; two brothers, Stanley Lewis (Lavon) Roberts of Cincinnati and Terry Allen (Angela) Roberts of Omaha, Nebraska; one sister, Ms. Daphne Roberts of Warren; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Felicia Nicole Roberts and one brother, Willie Thomas Roberts, Jr.

Private Services were held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, due to the COVID 19 Crisis.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 516 Commerce Avenue, N.W., 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.