Brenda Lee (Myers) Gravatt, Sheakleyville, PA

SHEAKLEYVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Lee Gravatt, Sheakleyville passed away early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Horizon, Greenville. She was 78.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Fred and Jesse (Terry) Myers.

She was a graduate of the former Linesville, Conneaut and Summit High School and went onto become a licensed beautician graduating from Wilmar Beauty School, Sharon in 1962.

he owned and operated Brenda Lee’s Beauty Shop in Linesville and had worked locally at Mary Lou McQuiston’s Beauty Shop.

On July 31, 1963 she married Duane “Sonny” Gravatt and then became a mother and a homemaker raising two very successful sons and supporting her loving husband. She is remembered by her sons as the “disciplinarian” and will always remember the “wooden spoon” treatment when acting up. Throughout the years, Brenda was supportive of her sons and later her granddaughter in all their school and sports endeavors.

Brenda was a talented seamstress and homemaker. Earlier in life, she enjoyed ceramics, collecting owls and just simply sitting on the porch while watching the birds, with a special interest in the hummingbirds that would come by. She was an exceptionally good bowler.

Brenda, possessed a strong Christian faith, was courageous, strong willed and a fighter as she not only fought and beat liver cancer but also had battled diabetes for over 50 years along with numerous other illnesses. Through it all she was always able to keep her chin up, stay positive and be an encouragement to others.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Duane “Sonny” Gravatt; two sons, Ronald (Deb) Gravatt, Sandy Lake and Gary (Audrey) Gravatt, Clarks Mills; a very special granddaughter, Roni (Dominic) Clemente, Hadley who Brenda enjoyed watching grow into a beautiful young lady; two brothers, Rodger Myers, Stuart Florida and Duane Myers, Fort Scott, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, PA 16151 and will be lived streamed at www.snyderfh.com. The interment will follow at the Sheakleyville Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 15 at the funeral home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, September 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family has suggested that memorial tributes may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Two Chatham Center # 1520 /112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

