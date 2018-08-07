Brenda L. Smith Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Brenda L. Smith, 42, of Hubbard, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 3, 2018, at home, of natural causes.

She was born May 14, 1976, in Warren, the daughter of Gregory and Patricia (Lawrie) Smith.

Brenda was raised in Scotland from early childhood until the age of 20, when she returned to the United States.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching her children’s games and cheerleading.

Fond memories of Brenda live on with her life partner, Robert Campbell of Hubbard; three children, Christopher, Kaylee and Dominic Smith; a stepson, Dylan Campbell; a brother, Paul Eugene Smith of Glasgow, Scotland; an aunt, Thelma Smith of Warren and many other friends and family who adored her.

Her parents precede her in death.

Per her request, services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.