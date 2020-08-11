Brenda Kellie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Ms. Brenda Kellie will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Kellie, 66, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

She was born May 28, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio to Willie L. Kellie, Sr. and Bessie P. Kellie.

She was a 1972 graduate of South High School.

She loved sewing, spending time with her family, listening to music, especially Frankie Beverly and Maze, traveling and going to the casinos. She was also the best dancer and there wasn’t a line dance that she couldn’t do.

Brenda was retired from Akron’s Children’s Hospital in Boardman where she was a cook.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters, Tamika and Kenisha Kellie; two grandsons, Kristopher Helms and Kabrien Williams; two brothers, Ralph and Willie L. Kellie, Jr. and two sisters, Lillian Palmer and Beverly Lockett. She also leaves her very special friend and children’s father, Kenneth Page and a host of family and friends who all loved and will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents.



Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Brenda Kellie.

More stories from WKBN.com: