Brenda Ann Domenick, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Ann Domenick, 60, of Pearl Street, Union Township, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in New Castle on April 10, 1960, a daughter of the late Anthony Domenick and Barba (Dean) Domenick, her mother survives in New Castle.

Brenda was a homemaker who enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking, going on vacation, gardening and reading. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Sydney.

She is survived by one daughter, Brittany Lynn Rausch and her husband, Josh, of New Castle; her husband, Ronald D. Louis, of New Castle; one step-daughter, Brittany Michelle Louis of Frisco, Texas and one granddaughter, Sydney Rausch.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Toni Lynn Domenick.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.