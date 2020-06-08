Brandt “Benny” Lee Benton, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTribtes) – Brandt “Benny” Lee Benton, 65, of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Brandt was born on August 3, 1954, at the North Island U.S. Naval Air Station, San Diego, California.

He married Martha L. Wilcox on April 6, 1991. She survives him at home.



He was a 1972 graduate of Reynolds High School, Greenville, Pennsylvania. Brandt was an outstanding athlete and a member of the Reynolds wrestling team.

After graduation, Brandt had a 30-year career working at Damascus/Bishop Tube Company in Greenville, PPennsylvania and Marcegaglia USA Inc. in Munhall, Pennsylvania, as a welder and then a foreman. One of the things that made Brandt so special was his positive outlook so, after losing his job in the mill, he enrolled in Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) where he graduated with honors and a degree in Turfgrass Management. He was also a member of the golf team and would laugh telling the story of how he once was mistaken for the coach at an away match.



Brandt thoroughly enjoyed his second career in the golfing industry and immediately after graduating WCCC worked as an Assistant Superintendent at Cherry Creek Golf Club, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, before transferring to Virginia and working at Fairfax National Golf Club, Centerville; Bristow Manor Golf Club, Bristow and 1757 Golf Club, Ashburn. Most recently he was a Superintendent at Bristow Manor Golf Club.



Brandt, an avid golfer and hunter, was a member of Greenville Country Club, Greenville, Pennsylvania, where he was the Member Guest Champion in 1984; the Club Champion in 1987 and played in Greenville Industrial Day with Bobby Wadkins and special tournament winner in 1991 where he played in Greenville Industrial Day with Andrew Magee.



He enjoyed going to camp in Pennsylvania to hunt and spend time with family and friends. He also enjoyed the opportunity to golf with family and friends on many golf courses over the years. Brandt closely followed wrestling in Pennsylvania and Virginia, continuing his lifelong love for the sport. He loved taking his sons, grandchildren, nephews and friends to the movie theater whenever he could and always said, “I don’t care about the book, I just want to see the movie,” a quote he inherited from a dear friend. Brandt was a huge fan of the TV show “Chicago PD” and enjoyed learning about and sharing his knowledge of history.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jimmy Benton and his wife, Bonnie, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Kyle Benton of Charleston, South Carolina; his mother, Eva Lou Rhoades of Greenville, Pennsylvania; five brothers, Kyle (Carla) Benton, Aaron Benton, Randy Hall and Ricky Hall, all of Greenville and Andrew (Mary Beth) Benton, Tucson, Arizona; two grandchildren, Caleb and Audrey Benton, both of Hermitage and many beloved nephews, nieces, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney “Rod” Benton, Greenville, Pennsylvania and grandparents, Herman and Anna Landfried Benton.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the family.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

