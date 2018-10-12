Watch Live: 27 First News

Brandon Scott Little Obituary

Niles, Ohio - October 9, 2018

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:31 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 08:00 PM EDT

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Brandon Scott Little, 24, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Brandon will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his smile, generosity and sense of humor.

He was born November 28, 1993 in Weirton, West Virginia, the son of Jeffrey Little and Allison Arango and moved to Niles when he was three years old.

Brandon attended Niles McKinley High School until he moved to Arizona where he graduated from Dysart High School. He then continued his education attending Glendale Community College. He moved back to Niles in 2016 and was employed as a server at Cracker Barrel which was like his second family.

Brandon had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed drawing, working out at the gym, playing video games, soccer and anything outdoors. He loved spending time with his family; especially his nieces and nephews.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his mother, Allison (Mike) White; his father, Jeffrey (Dawna) Little; grandparents, Freida Hendershot, John W. Arango, Oren Little, Ruth Anne Foutty and Dorothy (John) Rudy; his siblings, Caryln Little, Courtney Little, Samantha Sheely and Kristina Brookes; stepsiblings, Ryan McIntire, Michael McIntire, Jeremy McIntire, Michael White and Cindy Smith along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street in Warren.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Little family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guest book and share condolences to Brandon’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

