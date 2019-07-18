Brandon Joseph Fanno, New Castle, Pennsylvania – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon Joseph Fanno, 26, of Kenneth Avenue, died Monday, July 15, 2019 in Effingham, Illinois.

He was born in New Castle on November 29, 1992 the son of Anthony D. Fanno and Erin R. (Hiler) Dettore, his parents survive in New Castle.

He is also survived by his step-mother, Charlene Fanno and step-father, Marc Dettore.

Brandon worked for Western Mountain as a pipe line welder.

He enjoyed boxing, Muay Thai and spending time with his family and son.

He is also survived by son, Nico Joseph Fanno of New Castle, his longtime girlfriend, Monica Querriera of New Castle, one sister, Allison Dettore of New Castle and his grandparents, Rosemary Hiler of New Castle and Dan Fanno of New Castle and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Lou Petrock.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

