Brandii Nicole Brady, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Brandii N. Brady will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Brandii, 26, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Chester, Virginia.

Brandii was born on July 14, 1994 in Hephzibah, Georgia, a daughter of JHolli Brady and Eddie McCoy, Jr.

In 2012, she graduated from LC Bird Specialty Engineering Center where she was a percussionist in the marching band. As a musician Brandii, also enjoyed playing the drums, piano, guitar and organ. She also participated in many extracurricular activities including basketball, volleyball, baseball, soccer and bowling. She began bowling at the age of three and averaged a score of 250. She participated in numerous national bowling tournaments even becoming the first female to ever score a perfect 300 game in the Appomattox, Virginia area.

Brandi was a culinary chef who also attended J. Sargeant Reynolds College majoring in bio medical engineering.

Brandii leaves to cherish her memories her parents; her grandmothers, Josephine Brady of Chester, Virginia and Elaine Garlington; her aunt, Anjell (Edward) Harris; her close cousins, Shareen and Edward Harris II, of New Jeresy; her great-aunt, Joy Lee Perry and her Godmother, Dr. Mildred L. Perry of Maryland. She also leaves a host of great-aunts, uncles, cousins in the Youngstown area and cherished friends from Chester, Virginia.

Brandi was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Herbert Brady and Eddie McCoy, Sr.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Brandii Nicole Brady

More stories from WKBN.com: