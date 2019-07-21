Brandi Rose Pringle, Liberty, Ohio – Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandi Rose Pringle, 24, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Warren on June 9, 1995, a daughter of David and Barbara (Gromley) Pringle, Sr.

Brandi was very kind-hearted and was always willing to help others. She shared with everyone that her father was her “Best Friend.”

She was of the Pentecostal Faith, attended Liberty Schools and worked at a Veterinary Clinic.

She loved animals, twirling batons and especially cherished her daughters.

Brandi is survived by her parents, David and Barbara Pringle, Sr. of Liberty; two daughters, Ellie Renee’ Pringle and Riley Quinn Pringle of Liberty; three brothers, Bruce (Krystal) Pringle of Niles, David (Chelsea) Pringle, Jr. of North Jackson and Dustin Pringle of Liberty; sister, Brittany (Mat) Olson of Hubbard; grandmothers, Lora Gromley of Niles, Lillian Pringle of Liberty and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Arthur Gromley and Bernard Pringle.

Calling Hours and a Funeral were held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.