Brandi Darnell Anderson, Warren, Ohio

Brandi Darnell Anderson, 41, of 1571 Sixth Street, S.W., Warren, departed this life suddenly Sunday, May 3, 2020, while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was born October 7, 1978 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert C. Anderson, Sr.

Mr. Anderson was a self-employed Entrepreneur for 10 years and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, attended Trumbull Business College and Youngstown State University, majoring in Business.

He was baptized at Greater Progressive Church of God in Christ and visited local churches. He enjoyed playing cards, video games, bowling and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers fan.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Miss. Jaileah Cole of Youngstown; two brothers, Shaune C. (Latoya) Anderson of Niles and John Pollard of Warren; five sisters, Mrs. Tammy (Ronald) Ware and Minister Carlena R. (Elder Deon) Jones both of Warren, Ms. Anitra Pollard of Youngstown, Ms. Johnnie Anderson and Ms. Betty Anderson both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Robert C. Anderson Jr.; one sister, Ms. Sylvia Anderson Rainge and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with family visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1571 Sixth Street, S.W., Warren 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.