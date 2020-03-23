Bradley T. Miller, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Miller, 37, of Champion, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1:45 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in the Intensive Care Unit following complications from diabetes.

Brad was born November 24, 1982 in Marion, Ohio the son of Michael A. and Cheryl A. Shreves Miller.

He graduated in 2001 from Champion High School, where he was top of his class. He first attended Youngstown State University as a nurse major before transferring to Kent State where he graduated with an associate degree in Applied Business of Application Development and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Technology.

Brad worked as a surgical tech at Sharon Regional Health Systems, was a senior web developer for Executive Computer Solutions; was a network administrator for Cocca Development LLC and worked in the IT Department for Magna Corportation.

A veteran of the United States Army, Brad served his country abroad in Tikrit, Iraq during the War against Terrorism. He served in the medical hospital as an operating room technician. For his service to his country he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10-year Device Bronze Hourglass, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Bronze Star and received an honorable discharge on December 13, 2013 with the rank of sergeant.

Brad enjoyed range shooting and computers. He was a black belt in Tae Kwan Do.

Fond memories of Brad will forever be remembered by his parents, Michael and Cheryl of Champion; a brother, Steven M. Miller of Champion; a sister, Rebecca A. Miller of Rossford, Ohio; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and by a host of dear friends. He is also survived by his canine companions, Bandaide “Bubba” and Smoke.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Mary (DeJute) Miller and maternal grandparents, William and Georgia (Wolford) Shreves.

In keeping with the governor’s orders that are in place regarding the Coronavirus, a caring cremation will take place with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Brad’s name to United Service Organization, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077-7677 or visit www.uso.org and click DONATE.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.