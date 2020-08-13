Bradley Roszler, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Roszler, 32, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his residence.

Brad was born December 8, 1987 in Leesburgh, Virginia, son of John Roszler and Karen Toothman.

He was a 2006 graduate of East Palestine High School and CCCTC. He also attended YSU and was a certified mental health counselor.

Brad was an avid Pittsburgh Penquins fan and some of his fondest memories are playing baseball as a child.

Brad is survived by the love of his life, his daughter, Sydney Elaine Roszler of East Palestine; his mother, Karen (Tim) Toothman of East Palestine; father, John (Lisa) Roszler of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Erica (Drew) Clendennen of East Palestine; paternal grandmother, Hestor Roszler of Lorain; stepbrothers, Tim and Adam and stepsisters, Ashley and Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Roszler; maternal grandparents, William and Leoma Talkington and his special great-aunt, Elaine Wilcox.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, August 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18 at the funeral home. All other services will be private.

