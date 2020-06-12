Bradley J. LeBarron, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley J. LeBarron, age 72, of 110 Fredonia Road, Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020 in the emergency room at UPMC Greenville.

He was born in Greenville on July 1, 1947 a son of Robert and Betty (Rodkey) LeBarron.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Betty LeBarron of Jamestown; a niece, Karen McConnell and her husband, Chad, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a nephew, Christopher Thompson of Ohio; a great-niece, Emily McConnell and two great-nephews, Kyle Thompson and Alex Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William LeBarron; a sister, Barbara Summerlin and a great-nephew, Teegan Kamzelski.

As per Brad’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.