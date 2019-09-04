Bradley A. Maughan, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley A. Maughan, 30, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 1, 2019 at home.

He was born February 5, 1989 in Warren, the son of Joseph, Jr. and Debra (Lingo) Maughan and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Howland High School and the Joint Vocational School, Brad had worked as a carpenter.

He enjoyed four-wheeling, souped-up cars, the Buckeyes and the Browns. Ever the comedian, he had a way of making everyone he met smile.

He is sadly missed by his mother, Debra Maughan of Warren; his father, Joseph Maughan, Jr. (Debbie) of Florida; a sister, Brittany Haynie (John) of Vienna; two brothers, Brandon Maughan and Joseph Maughan III (Sarah), both of Warren; his paternal grandfather, Joseph Maughan, Sr. of Girard and two nieces and three nephews who adored him.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Harold and Phyllis Lingo; his maternal grandmother, Elsie Maughan and an uncle, Larry Lingo.

Services are 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

Friends may call 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6 at the funeral home prior to services.

Material contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

