Brad Blakeman, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Brad Blakeman, 39, tragically and unexpectedly left this world on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Born March 5, 1980, he was a father, son, grandson, brother, uncle and beloved friend.

Brad’s greatest joy in life was his son, Bentley. He loved to ride his Harley-Davidson and spend time with his son and family. He had an enormous heart and an infectious smile that made everyone feel instantly welcome.

Brad was a graduate of South Range High School.

Brad was employed at R&J Trucking as a diesel mechanic.

He was a member of Mineral Ridge Church of Christ.

He loved riding his Harley-Davidson, especially his last long trip to Sturgis. He is well known for his charity work with 50 Legs.

Brad leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Bentley Blakeman; his mother, Alice Chismar of North Lima; his father, JR (Diana) Blakeman of Salem; his brother and best friend, Chad (Lyndsay) Blakeman of North Lima; his niece, Lexus; his nephew Jayce; as well as, his PaPa, Alex Chismar and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shelby and Ruth Ann Blakeman; his grandmother, Carol Chismar and his great-grandmother, Hazel Dominic (aka, Little Grandma).

Waiting to welcome Brad on his journey is his best friend, Val Abkarjan, who tragically lost his life this past November and his grandma, Carol Chismar.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Reverend Ronald Blakeman, officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 and from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

