Br. Gerard Thomas Roche Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerard Thomas Roche passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at AustinWoods Nursing Center in Austintown, Ohio, after a short illness.

He was born May 2, 1927, in New York City to Daniel and Mary.

His parents and seven brothers and sisters, Jack, Joe, Dan, Maggie, Kathleen, Mary and Helen, have all preceded him in death.

He is survived by 21 nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the United States Army and fought in WWII in the European theatre and was activated to fight in the Korean War as well.

After his discharge from the military, he decided to dedicate his life to the church in religious life and chose the Society of St. Paul as best suited for his talents.

The Society utilizes social communications to spread the Gospel. He entered the Society’s Staten Island community in 1955, made his novitiate in Canfield, Ohio and took his first religious vows in 1958. In 1963, he was perpetually professed with his vows being received by Blessed James Alberione, the founder of the Society of St. Paul.

He lived and worked in all four of the communities in the United States, Staten Island New York, Derby, New York, Canfield, Ohio and Dearborn, Michigan. He specialized in printing, sales and promotions. He brought a joyous spirit to the people in his life and was loved by all.

Calling hours will be at the Society of St. Paul, 9531 Akron Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio on Monday, June 24 from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. with a service at 7:30 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the Society’s chapel.

Arrangements were handled by Fox Funeral Home.