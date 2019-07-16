Božo Grkinich Obituary

HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Božo Grkinich, 85, of Hermitage (formerly of Farrell), passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after an extended illness.

Mr. Grkinich was born on Jan. 5, 1934 in Ramljane, Yugoslavia to the late Mihailo and Marta (Dujaković) Grkinić.

He was educated in Yugoslavia, served three years in the Yugoslavian Navy and then worked as a carpenter in Šibenik, Biograd na Moru, Zadar and Knin.

He married Sava Lazic on Feb. 15, 1959 in Ramljane, Yugoslavia, where their 3 daughters (Marica, Branka, and Nada) were born. Branka passed as an infant and the rest of the family immigrated to the US in 1969, and settled in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Grkinich was employed at the former Sharon Steel’s Farrell plant in the blast furnace department for 23 years until the plant closed in 1992. He then worked for Trinity Industries in Greenville, Pennsylvania, welding railroad cars for 5 years until he retired.

Mr. Grkinich was an active member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Hermitage, where he often helped with carpentry projects and maintaining the church grounds.

Surviving are his wife, Sava, his two daughters Marica Grkinich (Ron Block) of Mt. Lebanon, PA and Nada Grkinich (Scott Myers) of San Rafael, CA; four grandchildren, Sasha and Mila Block and Max and Nila Myers; his sisters Marija Marjanović and Bosa Šare of Ramljane, Croatia and Mira Babić of Šibenik, Croatia; a sister-in-law Duška Grkinić of Ramljane, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Serbia, Croatia and the US.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Branka, his brother Momčilo and four brothers-in-law, Jovan (Ilija) Marjanović, Krstan Šare, Ivica Babić and Nikola Dobrić.

Božo was a talented carpenter and enjoyed making benches, tables and step stools. He often gave children their own personal step stools, crafted with handholds and dovetailed joints, many of which are still in use by their own children decades later.

He had an extensive garden including a grape arbor with a swing and planted figs, plums, peach and quince trees, so that his backyard always felt like a little piece of Europe. He made his own wine and had smoked meat hanging in the basement, perfect for the homemade pogaća bread and canned garden peppers always on the table.

He enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and watching history documentaries, and studying maps to see how different parts of the world were connected and have changed over time. He had a quick, dry sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends, though when he was ready to go home he was quick to the car with no long goodbyes. He was a devoted husband and father who worked hard all his life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Calling hours 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148

Pomen service: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, July, 19, 2019 in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, with Rev. Vedran Grabic, pastor, officiating.

Internment: St. John’s C. R. Orthodox Cemetery

