Bonnie S. Pyne, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie S. Pyne, 73, passed away peacefully at 5:42 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

Bonnie was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on August 16, 1947 the daughter of Albert and Zada (Callihan) Carpenter and came to this area many years ago.



Bonnie was a member of the Niles First Church of the Nazarene.

She retired in June of 1990 as a nursing assistant at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following 17 years of faithful service.

She enjoyed reading especially her Bible, baking and crocheting. Being with her family was very special to her following the retirement.



Bonnie is survived by three daughters, Joanie (James) Fisher of Niles, Sheila (Randy) McCale, Sr. of Girard and Jennifer (Cliff) Christy III of Mineral Ridge; two sisters, Connie (Wayne) Bower of Warren and Nellie (Richard) Hardway of Farmington, West Virginia; 12 grandchildren, Dakota Fisher, Kooper Coleman, Dominque Christy, Clifford Christy IV, John Christy, Samantha McCale, Gracie McCale, Abbie McCale, Douglas McCale, Brandon Walton, Randy McCale, Jr. and Shawna McCale and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John E. Pyne, whom she married April 18, 1964 and he died January 14, 2016; daughter, Rosanne M. Pyne died June 7, 2020; a sister, Stella Gibson and four brothers, Donald Carpenter, Alan Carpenter, Thomas Carpenter and Robert Carpenter.

At her request a memorial service will be scheduled for relatives and friends at a future time.



Arrangements at by the Holeton-Yuhasz funeral home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences to the family.

