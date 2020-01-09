Bonnie Kay Stambolia, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Kay Stambolia, 70, of 492 Homewood Avenue SE, Warren, departed this life Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:21 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born August 25, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Leo Stambolia and Katherine Shackleford.

She enjoyed Bingo, crossword puzzles and cooking.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Dennis Stambolia, Michael P. Stambolia and Keith E. Stambolia, Sr. all of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Katherine D. Stambolia of Ft. Myers, Florida; two brothers, Michael J. Stambolia and Lee Wayne Stambolia both of Leavittsburg; two sisters, Mrs. Ann (Chuck) Anthony and Mrs. Lori (Jody) Johnson both of Warren; 12 grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leo Stambolia and Stanley Stambolia.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2401 Palmyra Road SW, Warren 44481.