Bonnie J. Splichal, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie J. Splichal, age 76, of Greenville, passed away Friday evening, January 17, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Greenville on September 28, 1943 to Clair and Annabelle (Horner) Leventry.

Bonnie was a 1962 graduate of Conemaugh Township High School.

She had been a homemaker, as well as, babysitting children in the area for many years. Bonnie had also worked as a sales clerk at the former J.C. Penny in Greenville.

Bonnie was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, and was a volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center.

Bonnie was an avid antique collector, enjoyed bowling, trips to the casino and was a longtime supporter of local baseball and wrestling teams.

On June 20, 1964 she married Donald A. Splichal, he passed away February 12, 2018.

She is survived by her son, Troy A. Splichal and his wife, Penny, of Huntington Beach, California; her twin sister, Betty Kimmel and her husband, Harry, of Greenville; a brother, Norman Leventry and his wife, Shirley, of Biloxi, Mississippi and a grandson, Collin A. Splichal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers, Wayne Leventry, Howard Leventry and Warren Leventry.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Deacon Frank Luciani of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, officiating.

Inurnment of cremains will be in the columbarium of St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.