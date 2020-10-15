Bonnie J. Maynard, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie J. Maynard, 79, a lifelong resident of Negley, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Bonnie was born July 27, 1941 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Ed and Ruth Mackall.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking for family and do-it-yourself projects. She was self-independent but enjoyed being with family.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Tina Maynard of Negley; grandson, James Wonner of Toronto; brother, Allen (Sandy) Mackall of Negley; sisters, Patricia (Larry) Stollenwerk, Robin Parker and Virginia Guy, as well as nephews, Chad (Samantha) Davidson, Monty Mackall and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Mackall in 2010; a daughter, Georgia Genis and a sister, Agnes Davidson.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 19 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

A private burial will follow at East Carmel Cemetery.

More stories from WKBN.com: