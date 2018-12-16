Bonnie G. Taylor Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bonnie G. Taylor, 58, of Lordstown, went home to be with our Lord Jesus peacefully on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 12:21 a.m. in Hospice House in Poland, following a courageous six-month battle with ovarian cancer after being a 14 year breast cancer survivor

Bonnie was born on November 23, 1960, in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of the late Melvin and Irene Inez Peterson and moved to the area as a child.

A 1978 graduate of Howland High School, she was Recreation Program Supervisor for the Village of Lordstown for ten years where she made many lifelong friends.

An active member of Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church in Southington, Bonnie served on the decorating and funeral dinner committees and belonged to the Ladies Aide of the church where she served as secretary. She taught Sunday school and was a part of God’s Kitchen.

Bonnie enjoyed watching the Food Network; photography and was a lover of cats.

Bonnie was a very loving, giving, caring person who touched so many lives. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Fond memories of Bonnie will be cherished by her husband, James “Jim” E. Taylor, whom she married on March 1, 1986; a son, James “Jimmy” E. Taylor of Spring Hill, Tennessee; a daughter, Melody (Steven) Slayman of Massillon; her father-in-law, Chuck (Billie) Taylor of Champion; mother-in-law, Sheila Walsh of Bazetta; brother-in-law, Chuck Taylor of Champion; sisters-in-law, Tami (Gregg) Hovanic of Champion and Tina (Tracey) Parker of Lordstown; a stepsister-in-law, Jill Walsh of Meridian, Mississippi; a granddaughter, Thea Slayman; a very special aunt, Nancy (James) Raskov of Cortland; numerous nieces and nephews and by a host of friends.

In honoring Bonnie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service observed.

A celebration honoring Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Bonnie’s name to either Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514 or to Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church, 2473 Barclay Messerly Road, Southington, Ohio 44470.

A caring cremation has been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

