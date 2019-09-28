Bonnie D. Noll, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie D. Noll, 73, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 1, 1946 in Warren and had lived in both Cleveland and Warren.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Ohio University, Bonnie was well-known in both Warren and Cleveland as a dance instructor with her own studio.

She performed in and produced “Sit-Down Dancing” exercise videos for the elderly, which have been sold around the world, as well as doing her program at dozens of Nursing Homes in Trumbull, Mahoning and Portage counties.

Bonnie attended North-Mar Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, tutored at the library for 20 years and enjoyed choreographing for the theater and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is sadly missed by her son, Michael Noll (Sarah) of Akron; two grandchildren, Lydia and Quinn Noll and a sister, Georgia Knight of Maryland.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Denny Knight.

Services are 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30 at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.